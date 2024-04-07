Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

