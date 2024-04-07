sUSD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $47.95 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,085,747 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

