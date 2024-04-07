Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $351.02. The stock had a trading volume of 677,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

