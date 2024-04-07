Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 5.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,240 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.02. The stock had a trading volume of 677,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,425. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

