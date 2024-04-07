Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 148 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.