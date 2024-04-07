Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 14,573 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 256,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,598,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,960,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,697,961. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.14.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

