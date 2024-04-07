Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $334.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

