Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $309.28 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $241.79 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.12 and a 200 day moving average of $291.64.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

