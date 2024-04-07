Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $179.37 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average is $168.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

