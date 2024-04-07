Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,512 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,993. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

