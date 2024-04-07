Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,101 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 91,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,118. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

