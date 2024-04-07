Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 24,188 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

