Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 15,481 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $125.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,112. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHO

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.