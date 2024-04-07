Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $13.33 Million Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.24% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after buying an additional 1,394,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 87,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

