Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

