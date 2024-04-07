Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.05. 414,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,061. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $71.48 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

