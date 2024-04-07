Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.89 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400 in the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MKC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.