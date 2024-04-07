Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.49. 789,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,131. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

