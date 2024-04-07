Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $17.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $262.38 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

