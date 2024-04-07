Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $12.62 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.