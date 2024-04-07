Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $217.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

