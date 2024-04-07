Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.