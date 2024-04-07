Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,838,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,778. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

