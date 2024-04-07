Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.29% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

