Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,199 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $301.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

