Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 252 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,100.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average of $412.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

