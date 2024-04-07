Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $36,880,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $654.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $691.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

