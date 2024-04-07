Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

HBAN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 14,368,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,197,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

