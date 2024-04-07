Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 218,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 168,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.69. 10,212,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

