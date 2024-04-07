Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,700,087.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,217,000.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 94,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,701. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

