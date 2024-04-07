Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 1,425,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

