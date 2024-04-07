Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 73,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 75,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

