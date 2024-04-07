Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,218,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

