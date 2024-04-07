Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $52.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

