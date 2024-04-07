Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 101,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 483,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 200,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $162.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

