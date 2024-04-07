Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $179.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

