Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MLI stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.85. 403,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,473. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

