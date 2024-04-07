Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

