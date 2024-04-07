Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

