Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $269.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average of $281.47. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

