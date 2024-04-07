Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.02 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.13 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

