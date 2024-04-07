Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.19 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,276 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.36% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of UCON opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

