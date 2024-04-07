Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $74.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

