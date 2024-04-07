Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.47. 102,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,331. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

