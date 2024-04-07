Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.