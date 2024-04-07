Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,500,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.19. The stock had a trading volume of 154,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.