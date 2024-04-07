Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94,579 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,769 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

