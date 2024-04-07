Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

