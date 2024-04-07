Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHV stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.