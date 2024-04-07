Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $170.42. 65,810,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,775,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

