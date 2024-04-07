Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,792,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $83.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $86.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $902.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

